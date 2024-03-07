×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 11:52 IST

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Budaun (UP), May 2 (PTI) Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police here said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budaun's Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said. The friend was also called to the forest and raped the woman twice, officials added.

Advertisement

The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife. The woman told police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and the friend. The husband has been detained and the hunt is on for the second man, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Siddharth Verma said. PTI CORR ABN NB ABN NB MIN MIN

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

15 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

18 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP to Get 25 Seats in WB: Shah Exudes Confidence at Republic Summit

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Why FC Barcelona will not be able to sign Mbappe?

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  3. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Colossa WomenFirst Fund raises Rs 100 crore in first close

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo