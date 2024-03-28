×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Delhi: 3 Year Old Girl Hospitalised After Alleged Sexual Assault in Paschim Vihar West

In Delhi’s Pachim Vihar West area, a 3-year-old girl was hospitalised on Thursday after alleged sexual assault in Peeragarhi village.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
3-year-old minor girl raped in Delhi's Paschim Vihar West
3-year-old minor girl raped in Delhi's Paschim Vihar West | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In Delhi’s Pachim Vihar West area, a 3-year-old girl was hospitalised on Thursday after alleged sexual assault in Peeragarhi village. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday noon, following which an information was passed to the local Paschim Vihar West police station. The victim was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable. 

A case has been registered in the incident under 6 POCSO Act and other relevant sections and investigation has been initiated. According to a police official, it surfaced during the preliminary inquiry that the alleged accused is the tenant of the same building, the victim resides with her family.

Police teams searching for accused, says DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), Vichitra Veer stated that multiple teams have been constituted to nab the accused. The police teams are actively on the lookout for the accused, who is absconding after the incident.

DCP Veer said, “At 12.12 pm a PCR call was received regarding sexual assault of 3 year old girl in Peeragarhi village. Immediately the police team including the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Paschim Vihar along with Station House Officer (SHO) Paschim Vihar West, Inspector Investigation and others reached the location.” 

“A minor girl was found there along with her mother and was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where all the necessary medical treatment was provided. Based on the information, a case under section 376 of the IPC and 6 POCSO Act has been registered and investigation taken up. Police team is actively on the lookout for the accused,” the DCP stated.

Meanwhile, the victim girl, after getting necessary treatment and examination, was discharged from the hospital, said the police official. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

