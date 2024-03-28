×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Delhi: 5 Year Old Murdered After Sexual Assault, Body Found Hidden Inside Factory in Bawana

A shocking surfaced from Delhi's Bawana area, where a 5-year-old girl was brutally killed after alleged sexual assault.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Rape Case
5-year-old girl killed after alleged sexual assault in Delhi's Bawana | Image:Representative/Shutterstock
New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi's Bawana area, where a 5-year-old girl was brutally killed after alleged sexual assault. The incident is said to have taken place a few days ago, following which the accused hid the body of the girl in a factory located in the Bawana area. The police have recovered the body of the child and have shifted it to the mortuary of a hospital. Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the police registered a case at Bawana police station and initiated a probe. According to the police sources, the accused has been arrested by the police and further legal action is being taken. 

As per the information, the accused lured the girl and took her with him to an isolated place, where he allegedly raped and killed her. It is being claimed that the accused was also captured on CCTV footage taking the girl away. Further, after killing the girl, the accused hid her body in a factory.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said police. 

(This is a developing story)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

