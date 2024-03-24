Advertisement

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man in the Pandav Nagar area of New Delhi at her tuition centre. The accused, who is her tuition teacher's brother, has been arrested, said the police. Heavy police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at the location after the incident in light of the festival of Holi and the sensitive nature of the crime. The victim's family members and other people in the area protested and demanded action against the accused.

The situation is under control and the girl is now safe, said the police. The accused is said to be of a different community than the victim and is in custody.

Advertisement

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi Eastern Range said, "In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was arrested. In this area, a rumour was spread that no actions were being taken so people gathered, we also got to know about some incidents of vandalism. Police reached the spot and now the situation is peaceful. The girl is also safe."

#WATCH | Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi says, " In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was… pic.twitter.com/WlYgwbVBnp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

The incident happened on Saturday, March 23. The child victim has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: People protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her tuition centre. https://t.co/xNaRoxHOFv pic.twitter.com/AnmmlN9wIT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

More details of the case are awaited as the police investigate further.