New Delhi: A woman who succumbed to injuries sustained in a house fire on Monday had allegedly been set alight by her own husband, Begumpur police officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, a PCR call had been received at the Begumpur police station regarding the outbreak of a house fire. A team was quickly dispatched to the spot and found the main gate of the house locked from the inside.

Eventually, the fire department arrived and the blaze was contained. Upon further investigation, a critically burnt woman was found inside the house in an unresponsive state. While she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was soon declared dead and her body was sent off for postmortem examination.

Not too long after, police officials received another call about a burn victim being admitted to another hospital alongside two children. Upon reaching the hospital, the Begumpur police team learnt that the burn victim was the husband of the woman who had died in the house fire.

To add to this, one of the children told the authorities that her father had been responsible for setting her mother on fire. She claimed that her father had taken the drastic step of dousing his wife and setting her on fire after the pair quarrelled the night before.

Based on this new revelation and the statement made by the victim's daughter, a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.