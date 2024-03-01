Aramudhan was on his way to review a bus stand on Vandalur-Walajabad Road when he was attacked. | Image:Unsplash / Representative

Chennai: A DMK leader was allegedly hacked to death by a group of unknown people near Vandalur in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Aramudhan, DMK’s secretary of Kattankulathur Union (North) and Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union.

According to sources, Aramudhan was on his way to review a bus stand in Vandalur-Walajabad Road which was scheduled to be inaugurated the next day when at least five bike-borne men waylaid his car and attacked him fatally.

Police said the gang hurled petrol bombs at the car and when Aramudhan tried to flee, they hacked him with knives and fled the scene. The victim sustained severe injuries to his head, face and arms.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby. He was further referred to the Chromepet Government Hospital where doctors there declared him brought dead. The Otteri police sent the body for a postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation into the murder is underway.