Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 19:34 IST

Drugs worth Rs 1 crore recovered in UP; 4 arrested

Four drug smugglers, including a woman, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and drugs worth Rs 1 crore was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Four drug smugglers, including a woman, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and drugs worth Rs 1 crore was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S Channapa told PTI that under the campaign being run against drug smugglers in Saharanpur, police station Qutubsher arrested the accused, identified as Sameer, Mobin and Suhail.

The woman, identified as Maharaj, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was arrested when she was in a Swift car which had a fake numberplate, he said.

The SSP said that 700 grams of illegal smack was recovered from their possession.

The value of the drugs recovered is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, he said.

Channapa said the police is probing the connection of these smugglers and their criminal history is also being checked.

A case has been registered against them in Qutubsher police station.

Channapa also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that carried out this operation. 

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 19:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo