Greater Noida Dowry Case: Accused Mother-In-Law Arrested Following Son's Detention

Greater Noida: In a major development in the Greater Noida dowry case, Kasna police have made another arrest.

After taking Nikki’s accused husband, Vipin Bhati, into custody, the police have now arrested Nikki's mother-in-law, Dayawati, in connection with the case.

Earlier, two disturbing videos of the incident surfaced on the internet, and in one of the videos, Nikki was clearly seen being dragged by her hair and assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. In another, she is seen limping down the stairs, badly burned, moments before she died, captured by her sister Kanchan.

Nikki, married to Vipin Bhati since 2016, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Despite her family giving a Scorpio car and valuables at the time of marriage, her in-laws allegedly continued to demand Rs 36 lakh. Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, married into the same family, claimed that both sisters were regularly harassed and beaten. On the day of the incident, Vipin allegedly assaulted them, struck Nikki, and then poured petrol before setting her on fire.

Accused Husband Vipin Bhati Sent To Custody

Earlier, the accused Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police, and later was admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida. Now, as per the latest report, he has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused will remain in Luksar jail as of now. Despite being married for eight years and her family already having given a Scorpio car and other valuables, the in-laws continued to demand Rs 36 lakh in dowry, according to her sister Kachan. Both sisters, Nikki and Kanchan, were married into the same family in 2016, Nikki to Vipin Bhati and Kanchan to his brother, Rohit Bhati.

Nikki's father also said that their in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and that her mother-in-law poured kerosene on her, while Bhati set her ablaze. “They kept asking for dowry, now their demands have been met because my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured her for that,” he said.

Further, he claimed that the family had once taken Nikki back home due to constant domestic violence, but societal pressure forced them to return her after assurances from her in-laws. “That person is neither man nor human, he is a butcher. We trusted their promise, but it continued. Now they have got what they wanted,” he said

‘They Slapped Her, Then Burnt Her’: Son Recalls Mother's Brutal Death

In a heart-wrenching account, Nikki’s six-year-old son recalled the horrific incident, saying: “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara, fir lighter se aag laga di.” (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter). His testimony has added significant weight to the case, as the child directly named his father and grandmother as the ones who set his mother ablaze.