Porbandar: The Gujarat ATS, in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICB) and the NCB, got a major breakthrough against the smuggling of drugs, after the joint team arrested 6 Pakistani nationals off the coast of Gujarat’s Porbandar in Arabian sea and seized drugs worth over Rs 480 crores.

According to an official of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Pakistani nationals on board a boat carrying Rs 480 crore drugs were arrested near Gujarat's Porbandar. The Pakistani Nationals along with the seized drugs are now being brought to Porbandar.

Indian agencies seize drugs in Arabian sea on intelligence input

The action was taken on an intelligence input. The teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad held the Pakistani nationals when they were trying to enter the Indian territory last night.

After February 28, this is the second big seizure of the drugs consignment off Gujarat's coast.

Earlier, on February 28, in the biggest seizure of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent, at least 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members was seized off the coast of Gujarat.

A senior official of the NCB stated, “In an overnight joint operation on March 11th and 12th, the Indian Coast Guard, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crores. The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat. This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores.”

According to the official sources, so far this year, the joint team have managed to seize drugs worth crores.

