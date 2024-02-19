Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Gurugram: 2 Toll Employees Die After Being Hit by Car, Driver Flees

The incident took place at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle that hit the two toll employees is currently absconding.

Digital Desk
Road accident
Two toll employees in Gurugram died after a car hit them. | Image:PTI/ Representational
GURUGRAM: Two toll plaza employees died on Saturday night after they were hit by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, local police said on Monday. As per the sequence of events narrated in the police complaint, at around 23:00 on Saturday, two toll plaza employees were standing neart the KMP expressway, waiting for someone, when a speeding car hit them. 

Deepak, a member of the KMP expressway patrolling team, said in his complaint that the driver stopped his vehicle at the spot after the accident. But, upon seeing that he had hit two people, he swiftly fled the scene. 

Deepak said in his complaint that he noted down the number of the vehicle before going to check on the two victims who had died on the spot.   

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Farrukhnagar police station on Monday, police said.

The bodies were handed over to families after post-mortems today, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused. 

With inputs from PTI.  

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

