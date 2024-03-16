Police have sought CCTV footage of the club to further probe the matter. | Image:Republic

Gurugram: A director of a software company has been booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his colleague during a party in Gurugram. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Kulari.

According to police, the incident was reported on Wednesday at around 9.15 pm at a club in 32nd Milestone during a party organised by the firm.

Sources said that an argument ensued between the duo over an ongoing case.

In his complaint, Varshney told police that Kulari came to him and allegedly threatened him to withdraw an ongoing case. He added that Kulari allegedly thrashed him when he refused to do so. The complainant further said Kulari’s friend Aditya also allegedly punched him.

He further said that people present at the party intervened and tried to de-escalate the matter but the accused allegedly threatened to kill him.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, cops at the Civil Lines police station registered an FIR against Kulari and Aditya under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the police said.

Police have sought CCTV footage of the club to further probe the matter. More details are awaited.

