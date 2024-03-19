Advertisement

New Delhi: A tragic murder case came to light after a man hailing from Ludhian stabbed his wife to death, one week after reaching Canada, on Friday, as per media reports.

The Abbotsford police (AbbyPD) reported the incident in a home along Wagner Drive on Friday, March 15, around 10:50 pm. It identified the victim as Balwinder Kaur (41) was killed by Jagpreet Singh alias Raju (50), her husband.

Balwinder's sister alleged that after stabbing her, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back in Ludhiana and said "'main ehnu sadaa layi sulaata' (I have put her to sleep forever).”

She further alleged that Jagpreet was obsessed with the idea of reaching Canada and ever since Balwinder reached there, he was forcing and harassing her to call him there as soon as possible.

Jagpreet's obsession began after the couple's daughter Harnoorpreet went to Canada for her studies. But soon she started facing health issues, due to which Balwinder had to fly to Canada to take care of her. Soon, Jagpreet pressurised to call him there.

Jagpreet who used to work earlier as a driver stopped working after Balwinder started sending him expenses.

It was also revealed that the couple would have regular financial arguments. However, denying all the allegations, Jagpreet's family said they were unclear about the situation. They also claimed that Balwinder and Jagpreet were a happy couple, who share two kids-Harnoorpreet Kaur (22) and a son Gurnoor Singh (18).

In India, Balwinder used to work in a hospital to support the family but after reaching Canada she began working at a store in Canada.

She even borrowed money from her siblings and other family members to send her daughter to Canada.

"Even then, Jagpreet used to harass her and say that she alone would repay the debt and he won’t contribute," Kaur's relative alleged.

What Happened on March 15?

Describing the event, Balwinder's relative claimed that Jagpreet made a video call to Ludhiana and turned the camera towards his wife, who was lying conscious with blood all around and seeing that his mother and other family panicked and began shouting.

After the incident, as per foreign media, Jagpreet Singh was charged with second-degree murder with the fatal stabbing and was arrested on the scene.