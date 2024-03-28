Jabalpur: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Lake

Advertisement

Jabalpur: After the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a lake near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, enraged villagers set fire to a liquor shop, alleging that the victim had been raped and murdered by a person or a group that had consumer liquor at the vend. Quoting the Jabalpur (Rural) Additional Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey, PTI reported that the post-mortem results suggest that the victim may have been physically assaulted.

"The situation is under control. Police has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Her short post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. We are waiting for the detailed autopsy report. We are investigating whether the crime was committed by a single person of a group and whether she was murdered and the body thrown into the lake," Dubey said.

Some suspects have been picked up and are being questioned, the Additional SP said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI that crime has been at a 30-year high under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.