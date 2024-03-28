×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Jabalpur: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Lake

A postmortem examination of the 8-year-old girl's body revealed that she may have been physically assaulted.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jabalpur: After the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a lake near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, enraged villagers set fire to a liquor shop, alleging that the victim had been raped and murdered by a person or a group that had consumer liquor at the vend. Quoting the Jabalpur (Rural) Additional Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey, PTI reported that the post-mortem results suggest that the victim may have been physically assaulted. 

"The situation is under control. Police has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Her short post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. We are waiting for the detailed autopsy report. We are investigating whether the crime was committed by a single person of a group and whether she was murdered and the body thrown into the lake," Dubey said.

Advertisement

Some suspects have been picked up and are being questioned, the Additional SP said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI that crime has been at a 30-year high under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

a minute ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

2 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

3 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

3 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

3 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

4 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

4 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

6 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

7 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

7 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

11 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

12 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

13 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni

Ashwin on IPL

15 minutes ago
The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet.

Popular Necklace Styles

16 minutes ago
Superfoods

Superfoods

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo