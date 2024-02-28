Jharkhand: Quack Doctor Abducted, Villagers Block Road in Protest

The crowd of protestors in Jharkhand only dispersed after police assured them that the culprits would be apprehended soon. | Image:PTI/ Representative

Medininagar: Traffic was disrupted for over six hours on the Japla-Chhatarpur road in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday after angry residents blocked it in protest against the abduction of a quack by unidentified men, a senior police officer said. The whereabouts of quack Rehman Khan was not known even 18 hours after he was abducted on Monday evening, the officer said. The incident happened in Hussainabad around 225 km away from the capital, Ranchi. The abductors arrived at the victim's clinic in a vehicle with a patient, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hussainabad, Mukesh Kumar, said.

When Khan walked towards the vehicle to take a look at the patient, four men forcibly dumped him inside the four-wheeler and drove away towards Chhatarpur, the SDPO said.

A police team launched a search operation, the officer said, adding that they could not get any leads from the CCTV footage as it was not clear due to darkness. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC based on Khan's wife's statement.

In protest against the incident, villagers blocked the Japla-Chhatarpur road.

They lifted the blockade after the police assured them that the quack would be rescued and the culprits apprehended soon, he added.

