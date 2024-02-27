English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 09:57 IST

Karnataka: 2 Dalit youths allegedly beaten to death in Tumakuru; Police initiate probe

In a shocking incident, two Dalit youths were beaten to death at Peddanahalli village in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Thursday night.

Ajay Sharma
Tumakuru
Image: Republic | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a shocking incident, two Dalit youths were beaten to death at Peddanahalli village in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Thursday night. According to the police officials, the youths were thrashed to death. The police also revealed that the deceased were notorious criminals and were involved in many robbery cases in the region. 

The police officials said that the youths were tortured and killed in Peddanahalli village in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The bodies were found on the outskirts of the village.

According to the police officials, the youths were tied up, thrashed, and then killed. After that, one of the bodies was dumped into the nearby pond and the other one was thrown onto the nearby farm, police officials said. Police recovered their bodies and initiated an investigation into the matter. 

According to the police officials, Girish Mudalagiriappa, 30, and Girish, 32, both Dalits, had been named in a number of petty theft cases, including a water pump, a motorcycle, etc.

According to the police, these two were transported to an isolated location on Thursday night and they went freely with the primary suspect. To ensure they couldn't flee, the chief accused and their accomplices placed their feet over a fire. They were then allegedly beaten to death, police officials reported.

The Tumakuru police have started an investigation into the matter. The police official said that a special team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is working on the cases. Police are working on other theories as well, he indicated. The possibility of a personal grudge or old rivalry is also being looked into.

Dalit man asked to rub his nose in his own spit in Odisha

The incident occurred in Odisha on April 17 after Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha visited Gurucharan Mallick's residence to collect contributions for a temple. When Mallick, 32, declined to offer money, claiming that he had already given a donation, the sarpanch allegedly abused him and his wife, Rekha.

On Sunday, the villagers were allegedly instructed to boycott Mallick's family at a meeting. According to Rekha's complaint to Marshaghai police, they also forced the Dalit man to rub his nose in his own spit as a reprimand. The claims were, however, rejected by the sarpanch. "All of the accusations levelled against me are baseless. "There was no such incident," he stated.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) filed a notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on April 22, requesting a report including the investigation status, and statutory remedies granted to a Dalit man in Odisha's Kendrapada district after he was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit.

The notice by NHRC said, “The National Human Rights Commission, India has taken a suo-motu cognisance of a media report of the incident wherein a Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit in front of a village Sarpanch and locals in Kendrapada district of Odisha. The Commission has issued a notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary calling for a report within six weeks including status of investigation of the case, which has been reportedly registered by the police, as well as the status of statutory relief paid to the victims.”

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Live | PM Modi Visits Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 4 Students on Way to Appear For Board Exam Killed in Road Mishap in UP

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Sitharaman asks business leaders to in sync with 'Viksit Bharat'

    Business News6 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to hybrids amid slowing EV growth: Report

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. India's First Bullet Train To Launch By 2026, Speed 320 kmph

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo