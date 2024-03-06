Advertisement

Yadgiri: An FIR has been registered against the man, who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a social media post. The FIR has been registered at Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri district against the person identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare.

The accused had reportedly posted a video on Facebook, wherein he issued death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi and also used other offensive remarks. The accused is a resident of Surpur in Yadgiri district and had worked as a labourer in Hyderabad and settled there.

Advertisement

Police are searching for the accused

As per police sources, Mohammad Rasool, a resident of Rangapet, Yadgiri district, posted a video on social media, wherein he issued threats to kill the PM and the CM. He is on the run after the registration of the case.

Advertisement

The police have registered the case against Rasool under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b), and the Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sharing a video where he abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

A search has been launched to nab the accused at earliest, says a senior police official.

Advertisement

Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare hails from Rangampet of Surpur in Yadgiri district.

