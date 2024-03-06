Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:45 IST
Karnataka Police Registers FIR Against Man For Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Yogi
An FIR has been registered against the man, who threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a social media post
India
- 1 min read
Yadgiri: An FIR has been registered against the man, who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a social media post. The FIR has been registered at Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri district against the person identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare.
The accused had reportedly posted a video on Facebook, wherein he issued death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi and also used other offensive remarks. The accused is a resident of Surpur in Yadgiri district and had worked as a labourer in Hyderabad and settled there.
Police are searching for the accused
As per police sources, Mohammad Rasool, a resident of Rangapet, Yadgiri district, posted a video on social media, wherein he issued threats to kill the PM and the CM. He is on the run after the registration of the case.
The police have registered the case against Rasool under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b), and the Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sharing a video where he abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
A search has been launched to nab the accused at earliest, says a senior police official.
Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare hails from Rangampet of Surpur in Yadgiri district.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:13 IST