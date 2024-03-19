Advertisement

Kota: Crime against students studying in Rajasthan's study hub, Kota, remains to be on the surge. Recently, a girl student was abducted and kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 30 Lakh from parents to rescue their child, as per media reports.

The matter further escalated after the girl's father received a picture of his daughter tied with rope, with a threat to pay off the ransom money or lose his child.

Despite several requests by the father, kidnappers have asked the parent to pay the amount. Several images of the girl aged,w long with the perpetrators were shared with threatening messages.

Reports suggest that the girl hails from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri area and moved to Kota last year to pursue her studies. The student was also reported to have been receiving death threats for some time now.

Dr Amrita Duha, Kota SP, confirmed the abduction and ensured that the police are currently investigating the matter. She added that several teams have been deployed to catch the kidnappers and rescue the student. Although many leads have appeared regarding the case the abducted student remains unknown.