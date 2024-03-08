Advertisement

Baghpat: The body of a woman has been found hanging at a Brahma Kumari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The deceased, Shilpa, was found dead in a locked room inside the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Tatiri, Baghpat. Upon receiving information regarding the incident, local police officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination. While the death appears to be a result of suicide, Shilpa's family members have alleged that foul play was involved in her death and that she was murdered.

The family has alleged that Shilpa was being harassed on a daily basis at the ashram and has demanded that the authorities take the strictest possible action against the unnamed accused.

Advertisement

Further investigation of such claims is currently underway.

Not the first such incident

This is, notably, not the first time a Brahma Kumari Ashram has reportedly found itself in the spotlight for a similar incident. In November of last year, two sisters at the Prajapati Brahma Kumari Ashram in Agra allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a three-page suicide note. The note reportedly blamed their death on four people, including one associated with the ashram.

Before their death, the two sisters shared the note with their family and on the WhatsApp group for the ashram, claiming that the four accused had defrauded them and engaged in unethical activities. The sisters, addressing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reportedly demanded life imprisonment for the accused.

Advertisement