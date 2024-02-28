Updated September 11th, 2021 at 20:00 IST
Maha: Man booked for 'derogatory' social media posts about politicians
A man was booked for allegedly posting "derogatory" messages about several senior Maharashtra politicians on Facebook, Shivajinagar police in Pune said on Saturday.
The social media account is in the name of one Rahul Mule, an official said, adding that the case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered on the complaint of local resident Dnyaneshwar Bade.
Further probe into the matter was underway, he added.
Published September 11th, 2021 at 19:59 IST
