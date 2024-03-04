Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Man Held for Sexually Assaulting, Killing Minor E-Rickshaw Driver in Delhi

The police launched a probe into the matter after an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Reported by: Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
A post-mortem suggested that the minor was sexually assaulted and then strangled to death. | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing, sexually assaulting and killing a 15-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Jamia Nagar area in Delhi. The incident is said to have taken place on February 27.

The police launched a probe into the matter after an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the victim's mother.

The woman had registered a complaint after the victim went missing. The minor’s body was recovered from the forest area in Kalindi Kunj on February 28.

A post-mortem suggested that he was sexually assaulted and then strangled to death.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aakib, who is also an e-rickshaw driver. Aakib is wanted in a murder case in Jamia Nagar.

The Special Cell team received information that Aakib was involved in the robbery and murder of a child in Jamia Nagar. Thereafter, a trap was laid near the Dabri Flyover to nab him.

During interrogation, Aakib confessed to committing the crime along with two of his friends citing that he was in dire need of money.

After eliminating Aakib, the accused trio tried to sell the victim's e-rickshaw in Noida, but they were unable to do so so they disposed the e-rickshaw and sold its battery.
Aakib's two aides are currently absconding.
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

