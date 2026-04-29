Massive Public Protest After 15-Year-Old’s Death at Patna’s Paras Hospital, Negligence and Kidney Removal Allegations Under Scanner

New Delhi: A major public protest broke out in Patna after the death of a 15-year-old boy at Paras Hospital triggered outrage, vandalism, and serious allegations against the hospital management. The incident, which unfolded on April 27 in the Raja Bazar area, has now escalated into a high-profile case involving claims of medical negligence and possible kidney removal.

The deceased, identified as Vishal, had reportedly suffered a head injury during a dispute while playing cricket in the Phulwari Sharif area. According to family members, he was immediately rushed to Paras Hospital in critical condition. However, they allege that despite spending a significant amount on treatment, the boy did not receive proper medical care.

Protest turns violent, hospital property damaged

Soon after Vishal’s death, grief turned into anger. Family members, joined by locals, began protesting inside the hospital premises. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, leading to large-scale vandalism. Glass windows were smashed, potted plants were thrown, and several vehicles parked inside the hospital campus were damaged.

In a dramatic escalation, the protesters carried the boy’s body outside and placed it on the road, blocking traffic and demanding immediate action against the hospital. The protest caused major disruption in the area and drew a large crowd.

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Police personnel were present nearby due to a separate event, but even then, controlling the situation proved difficult. Authorities eventually managed to disperse the crowd and restore order after significant effort.

Family alleges negligence, overcharging and kidney removal

The family has levelled multiple serious allegations against the hospital. They claim Vishal was kept on a ventilator unnecessarily to inflate medical bills and that they were charged nearly Rs 5 lakh despite no meaningful improvement in his condition.

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More shockingly, the family has alleged that the boy’s kidney may have been removed during treatment. While this claim has not yet been officially confirmed, it has intensified public anger and added urgency to the investigation.

A relative, Pinki Devi, also alleged that the initial injury was caused by the son of a police inspector, who hit Vishal with a cricket bat during an argument. She further claimed that there may have been attempts to influence the case and suppress key details.

Investigation underway, hospital yet to respond

Following the incident, police have launched a detailed investigation into all aspects of the case. Officials say they will examine medical records, treatment procedures, billing details, and the serious allegation of organ removal.

So far, Paras Hospital has not released a detailed public statement addressing the accusations.

The case has raised broader concerns about accountability in private healthcare, patient rights, and transparency in emergency treatment. With both negligence and kidney removal claims under scrutiny, authorities are under pressure to ensure a fair and thorough probe.