Gwalior: Dead body of a 64-year-old retired home guard was recovered from a storage box in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday. The sensational incident came to fore, when the family members of the deceased came back home and discovered his body stuffed in the box. They immediately informed the police about the incident. Surprisingly, the 16-year-old granddaughter of the deceased was found hiding on the neighbour’s terrace, when the police visited the spot. After preliminary inquiry, the police suspect that the motive behind the killing of the elderly man was his granddaughter’s love affairs.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Ramswaroop Rathore, who was a homeguard, whose dead body was suspiciously discovered from a box wrapped in a bedsheet at his residence located in Gwalior’s Krishna colony. On information, the police team from Madhavganj police station reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

Police are probing the incident

According to Ramswaroop's son, Ganesh Rathore, they received a call from the granddaughter alerting them that some individuals had entered the house and were beating her grandfather. Upon reaching the scene, Ganesh found the granddaughter missing, and his father's body was stuffed in a big box used for storing clothes.

The circumstances of Ramswaroop's murder remain unknown, although the police have been promptly informed about the incident. Ganesh mentioned that the granddaughter had been communicating with a young man previously, but stopped later. She had been peacefully residing with her grandfather until then.

The police stated that they received information about the 64-year-old man's presence at home. Upon investigation, they found the deceased's body inside a box at his residence. The granddaughter had informed her relatives about the incident, but when the police arrived, she was not found at home. Currently, she is being questioned regarding the entire sequence of events leading up to the incident.