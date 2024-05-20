In a shocking incident in Panvel, a 13-year-old boy was held for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old elder sister. | Image:Freepik

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking and disgraceful incident in Panvel, a 13-year-old boy was held for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old elder sister.

The Vashi police registered a case on Saturday after a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was reported from the Vashi General Hospital, where the teenage girl and her parents visited for termination of her pregnancy. The girl was three months pregnant.

A case of rape has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Siblings Watched Porn Together, Leading to Crime

According to the victim's statement to the police, as reported in the media, the siblings had watched porn together in December 2023, and decided to ‘try’ what they saw. Both reportedly refrained from incest.

But in January 2024, as per the victim, her younger brother raped her. She informed her mother after she missed her periods, after which her parents took her to hospital.

The two teenage children come from a low-income family, and the parents work in housekeeping. The incident occurred when the couple was away for work and the children were at home. The father had reportedly been working overtime for odd jobs.

According to police, the boy would be produced before the Child Welfare Commission for further course of action. The Khandeshwar police is now handling the case.