English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

New Delhi: Shocking Incident of Dog Attack on Child Captured on CCTV | WATCH

In the viral video, it is being claimed that a pit bull dog attacked the child, while he was playing outside his house.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A sensational incident of alleged pit bull attack on a child has surfaced from the North Delhi area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage which also went viral. In the viral video, it is being claimed that a pit bull dog attacked the child, while she was sitting on the lap of her grandfather.

The dog allegedly charged at the child sitting in her grandfather’s lap and grabbed her leg with mouth. The family of the child attempted to save the child and somehow managed to get the child away from the dog.

Advertisement

After the incident, the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she reportedly received several stitches. She allegedly received three fractures on her leg. However, she is said to be out of danger.

Incident took place January 2

The incident reportedly took place in the Burari area on January 2, but the video went viral 17 days after the incident. If reports are to be believed, the matter was reported to the police after the incident. However, the family alleged that no action was taken.

Talking about the incident, the grandfather of the child, Jageshwar Kumar Mehta stated, "Around 9.30 am in the morning, I was on a walk with my granddaughter. A dog suddenly attacked the child but couldn't grab her. In the second attempt, the dog pulled the child from my arms. I did not leave the child. Our entire family had to come to rescue the child from the dog's grip. We immediately rushed her to the hospital. She suffered fractures at three places in her leg. After almost four days, her wounds were stitched."

Advertisement

The police are yet to make any official statement over the incident. 

The family has meanwhile, demanded that the dogs should be shifted from the area.

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

42 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement