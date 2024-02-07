Advertisement

New Delhi: A sensational incident of alleged pit bull attack on a child has surfaced from the North Delhi area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage which also went viral. In the viral video, it is being claimed that a pit bull dog attacked the child, while she was sitting on the lap of her grandfather.

The dog allegedly charged at the child sitting in her grandfather’s lap and grabbed her leg with mouth. The family of the child attempted to save the child and somehow managed to get the child away from the dog.

After the incident, the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she reportedly received several stitches. She allegedly received three fractures on her leg. However, she is said to be out of danger.

Incident took place January 2

The incident reportedly took place in the Burari area on January 2, but the video went viral 17 days after the incident. If reports are to be believed, the matter was reported to the police after the incident. However, the family alleged that no action was taken.

Talking about the incident, the grandfather of the child, Jageshwar Kumar Mehta stated, "Around 9.30 am in the morning, I was on a walk with my granddaughter. A dog suddenly attacked the child but couldn't grab her. In the second attempt, the dog pulled the child from my arms. I did not leave the child. Our entire family had to come to rescue the child from the dog's grip. We immediately rushed her to the hospital. She suffered fractures at three places in her leg. After almost four days, her wounds were stitched."

The police are yet to make any official statement over the incident.

The family has meanwhile, demanded that the dogs should be shifted from the area.



