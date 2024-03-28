Advertisement

Kolkata: A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself while on duty at the Kolkata airport on Thursday morning and later succumbed to injuries in hospital, officials said.

He was posted outside gate number 5 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here, an Airports Authority of India spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old jawan, identified as C Vishnu, allegedly shot himself with his service gun around 5.15 am, he said.

Vishnu was rushed to the nearby Charnock Hospital, where the jawan succumbed to his injuries, an official of the medical facility said.

Advertisement

“He developed cardiac arrest around 8 am. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was administered but he died at 9.30 am,” CEO of Charnock Hospital, Ipsita Kundu, said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)