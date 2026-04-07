Panic in Airoli After Late-Night Firing: Youth Shot in Neck, Gunman Still on the Run

A quiet residential area in Navi Mumbai turned tense after a late-night firing left one युवक critically injured and residents shaken. The incident took place in Sector-1’s Chhatrapati Shivaji residential chawl area, where an unidentified attacker opened fire on two young men.

Despite initial confusion over timing, police sources indicate the firing happened close to midnight, around 11:50 PM, when most residents were indoors. The sudden gunshots created panic across the locality, with people rushing out of their homes to understand what had happened.

Gunman fires four rounds, targets two youths

According to early findings, the attacker arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at two individuals - Amit Maurya and Sandeep Gavas. The attack appears targeted, though the exact motive is still unclear. Amit Maurya suffered the most serious injuries after being hit by a bullet in the neck. He was first taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and later shifted to Fortis Hospital Mulund due to his critical condition. Doctors are closely monitoring his situation.

Sandeep Gavas, who was also present at the scene, reportedly escaped without major injuries.

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CCTV captures suspect, police launch manhunt

Police teams that reached the spot recovered four empty cartridges, confirming multiple rounds were fired. CCTV footage from nearby cameras has provided a crucial lead. The visuals reportedly show a man arriving on a bike, opening fire, and fleeing within seconds. Officials from Rabale Police Station have begun a detailed investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused, and efforts are underway to identify the motorcycle and trace the suspect’s route.

Senior Police Inspector Balakrishna Sawant said that all angles are being examined, including personal rivalry and local disputes. However, no official motive has been confirmed so far.

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Victim unable to name suspect, probe continues

When questioned at the hospital, Amit Maurya reportedly did not name any suspect or express suspicion against anyone. This has made the investigation more challenging, as police are now relying heavily on technical evidence and local inputs.

Residents demand better security

The incident has triggered fear among residents of the chawl and nearby areas. Many locals say such violence is rare in the neighborhood and have raised concerns about safety during late hours. Police presence in the area has been increased as a precaution, and authorities have assured residents that strict action will be taken once the accused is identified.

Situation under watch