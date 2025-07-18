Video Shows Gangster Chandan Mishra's Killers Celebrate After Shooting Him Dead

Patna: Just a day after the shocking shootout at Paras Hospital in Patna, a new CCTV footage and images have come out, revealing shocking details of the incident.

Five unidentified gunmen, who are still on the run, were caught on CCTV entering the hospital with ease after they gunned down infamous gangster Chandan Mishra in broad daylight. Mishra, who had recently been jailed in connection with a shooting incident in Buxar, was out on parole for medical treatment when the incident took place.

The footage revealed the attackers executing the killing without any fear and were later celebrating, implying that they have achieved their goal. Authorities believe that the murder could be linked to a gang rivalry, which would further intensify criminal environment in the state.

The horrific killing has raised serious question on the law and order situation in the state with many asking how could the gunmen have entered the hospital with such ease? Was the hospital administration's level of vigilance seriously compromised?

As the incident has sent shock waves across the country, Police are investigating in depth whether the hospital’s on-duty security person was correlated in the attack.

Despite police conducting raids at suspected hideouts in Phulwari Sharif and other locations, the shooters remain on the loose.

However, according to police sources, investigators now claim to have identified the culprits, with access to their images and possible locations. Authorities are suspecting that this was a result of an ongoing gang war, they have arrested an accused on Tuesday, who was involved in the crime, also confirmed that all five accused involved in the murder have been identified.

What has shocked many even more is the response from senior police officials, Bihar Police ADG (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan who said that it’s the season of crime in Bihar.

This bizarre and insensitive comment sparked public outrage and pushed him to apologise. Even more concerning are statements suggesting that the crime may be linked to seasonal unemployment, particularly during the months of May and June, when many farmers and daily wage workers are out of work.