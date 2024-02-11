Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Rajasthan: 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman, Police Initiate Probe

The police of Sirohi district in Rajasthan have initiated an inquiry into the cases.

Abhishek Tiwari
Rape
8 women filed rape cases against the Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have reportedly registered FIR against the Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman after at least eight women filed rape charges against the official demanding action against him. The police of Sirohi district have initiated an inquiry into the case and are investigating it. As per police sources, the victims are said to be working in Anganwadi, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused and his friends on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

Police are investigating the matter

It is being said, all the women had filed their complaints against the official alleging sexual assault at the same place. The victims stated in their complaint that the accused along with a few of his associates, allegedly raped them. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a controversy in the state.

The police sources claimed that apart from the complaints by the eight women, several other women, working in Anganwadi, have claimed of to be allegedly raped by the official. If reports are to be believed, more than 10 other women have verbally alleged rape accusation against the same official.

Advertisement

Shockingly, it was also revealed that the complaints were given to the police by the victims before the Rajasthan Assembly polls, but, no action was taken by the police.

However, after the formation of the new government in the state, the police registered the FIR against the official and initiated a probe on the directions of a Rajasthan court. 
 
 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement