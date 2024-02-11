Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have reportedly registered FIR against the Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman after at least eight women filed rape charges against the official demanding action against him. The police of Sirohi district have initiated an inquiry into the case and are investigating it. As per police sources, the victims are said to be working in Anganwadi, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused and his friends on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

Police are investigating the matter

It is being said, all the women had filed their complaints against the official alleging sexual assault at the same place. The victims stated in their complaint that the accused along with a few of his associates, allegedly raped them. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a controversy in the state.

The police sources claimed that apart from the complaints by the eight women, several other women, working in Anganwadi, have claimed of to be allegedly raped by the official. If reports are to be believed, more than 10 other women have verbally alleged rape accusation against the same official.

Shockingly, it was also revealed that the complaints were given to the police by the victims before the Rajasthan Assembly polls, but, no action was taken by the police.

However, after the formation of the new government in the state, the police registered the FIR against the official and initiated a probe on the directions of a Rajasthan court.



