Rape-Murder Convict Climbs 25-Foot Wall, Escapes Kannur Central Jail Before Being Nabbed Again

Kannur: Govindachamy, a convict in a rape-murder case, managed to escape from Kannur Central Jail by climbing a nearly 25-foot wall, but was caught again by Kerala police just as he attempted to disappear into a nearby water body.

The convict is a differently abled person which allowed the locals to identify him easily as he has only one arm.

Govindachamy was convicted in 2011 Soumya rape and murder case. After successfully escaping the jail, the convict was traced near a building in Kannur and nabbed again before he was going to jump into a water body.

The locals found the prisoner easily after he made a bold attempt and reported a man who fit his description, which allowed the police to secure him by pulling him out of the well.

The Kerala High Court ruled in December 2013 that Govindachamy had robbed and ejected 23-year-old Soumya, a native of Shoranur, from a passenger train on February 1, 2011.

She was brutally assaulted and sexually assaulted. As a repeat offender, the accused was given a death sentence by the court, which also found that the vicious rape was a contributing factor in the victim's death and that the crime was so horrible that it shocked the public.