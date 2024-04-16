Advertisement

Asansol: A businessman was shot dead by an assailant at his workplace in West Bengal's Asansol on Monday, April 15, spreading panic and shock in the nearby areas.

The victim, owner of a microfinance company, was identified as Uma Shankar, said officials.

Advertisement

Shankar's colleagues at work claimed that he returned from Chennai on Sunday and came to the office today morning. Suddenly, the assailant entered the premises with his face hidden and fired several gunshots at Shankar.

The businessman died on the spot, they claimed.

Advertisement

The victim's office staff Rajkumar said that a person came and inquired about repayment of a charge. Notably, staffers neither saw him nor heard his name ever since.

After the person took exit from the office while speaking on call, Rajkumar directed a security guard to follow him till outside. Later, the office guard returned and confirmed that he left.

Advertisement

The suspicion of Rajkumar turned true when he returned with a towel on his face and shot multiple rounds at Uma Shankar, killing him in front of his office workers.

Acting on the complaint, a team from Kulti Police Station reached the spot and took the body of the deceased to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

An investigation into the case has been launched and no arrest has been made so far.