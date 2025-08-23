Video Shows Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry Demand In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A shocking case of dowry harassment and domestic violence has emerged from Sirsa village, where a woman named Nikki was burnt to death using petrol by her husband and mother-in-law. Married in 2016, Nikki, a resident of Dadri’s Rupbas, had long faced harassment, with her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly addicted to alcohol and involved in an extramarital affair, even going so far as a court marriage.

On Friday, the situation turned fatal as Nikki (28) was set ablaze, an incident captured on video by her sister. Enraged family members staged a protest outside the Kasna Police Station, demanding strict action, following which police registered a case and formed several teams to investigate.

As per the official statement, on August 21, Nikki was first admitted to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Following this, a complaint was filed by the deceased’s sister at Kasna Police Station against the husband and his family. The police took immediate action, taking Vipin into custody, while further legal proceedings are underway.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said, “On August 21, a memo was received at Kasana police station from Fortis Hospital that a woman has been admitted with burn injuries and has been referred to Safdarjung. The police took immediate cognisance and reached Safdarjung Hospital. The woman had died on the way.”