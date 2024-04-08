×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman With Acid After She Refuses to Consume Abortion Pills

A shocking case of rape and murder has come to light in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, where a man raped a pregnant woman and forced her to consume acid, killing her.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
AIIMS
Representative image of a pregnant woman. | Image:Shutterstock
Pilibhit: A shocking case of rape and murder has come to light in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, where a man raped a pregnant woman and forced her to consume acid, killing her. The accused has been identified as Arman. The incident occurred on February 18. The victim fought for her life for almost two months before she succumbed to her injuries due to forceful consumption of acid.

The police reportedly the accused and booked him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with punishment for rape, including death. It is a non-bailable offence.

The accused was in a relationship with the victim and exploited her sexually on the pretext of marriage. The victim became pregnant and Arman tried to force her to consume abortion pills. When she refused to have the pills, Arman forced the victim to consume acid.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital and later referred to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. After battling for life since February 18, she passed away on April 7.

While in hospital, the victim had recorded her statement with the police. She revealed how Arman promised to marry her and raped her several times. Upon getting pregnant, he tried to make her consume abortion pills. When she refused, he forced her to have acid, which killed her.

Further investigation is on in the case.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

