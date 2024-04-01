×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:00 IST

UP: Man Shot Dead Over Old Rivalry In Ganganagar, Accused Caught After Encounter With Cops

A man was allegedly shot dead by another man following an argument between them in Uttar Pradesh’s Ganganagar district, police said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Man Shot Dead Over Old Rivalry In Ganganagar, Accused Caught After Encounter With Cops
UP: Man Shot Dead Over Old Rivalry In Ganganagar, Accused Caught After Encounter With Cops | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prayagraj: A man was allegedly shot dead by another man following an argument between them in Uttar Pradesh’s Ganganagar district, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Monday following a police encounter, in which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Sandeep Pal (27) was shot dead by Arsh alias Bulla in Gaddopur village on Sunday night. The alleged murder was carried out due to an old rivalry, he said.

According to police, Pal went to a shop outside Gaddopur with a friend on Sunday night when he saw Bulla, a resident from Rudapur village.

Advertisement

The two, who knew each other from before, had an argument, following which Bulla allegedly shot at Pal, they said.

Pal was first taken to a private hospital in Phaphamau but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to SRN Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Advertisement

Bharti said a case was registered in the matter on the complaint of Pal's brother Ranjit Pal and police formed five teams to probe the incident.

In the early hours on Monday morning, during police checking in Phaphamau, a person riding a motorcycle opened fire at them, the DCP said.

Advertisement

The DCP said police retaliated in self-defence and shot the person, later identified as Bulla, in the leg. He was taken to SRN Hospital for treatment and further action is being taken, he said. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Manjrekar and Hardik Pandya

Manjrekar says behave

a few seconds ago
CJI Chandrachud

SC Chief Justice's Advice

a minute ago
Several students in Karachi allegedly walked out of a Coca-Cola recruitment drive late last month.

Karachi Coke Boycott

4 minutes ago
KL Rahul as a impact player vs PBKS

UPDATE on KL Rahul's fitn

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Sharma's unwanted record

9 minutes ago
RBI

97.69% of Rs 2000 notes

10 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

10 minutes ago
kangana

Kanagana Ranaut Campaign

11 minutes ago
Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Match Fixing' Remarks, BJP Urges EC To Take Strictest Action

Over Rahul Gandhi's Match

12 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

16 minutes ago
Sadhguru Accorded Rousing Welcome In Coimbatore Post Brain Surgery

Sadhguru in Coimbatore

17 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

19 minutes ago
AI and elections

AI and election security

19 minutes ago
Heat wave Alert Issued For Parts Of Jharkhand From April 4

Heat wave Alert Issued F

22 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pandya

23 minutes ago
Employee increments

India demand-supply gap

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News7 hours ago

  2. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News10 hours ago

  4. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo