Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Video: Agra Man Ties Dog to Bike And Drags, Police Takes Note of Cruelty | Watch

A video purportedly related to the incident has also surfaced on social media, which is being widely shared, drawing a whole lot of criticism from the netizens.

Abhishek Tiwari
Agra: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a street dog was allegedly first brutally beaten by two persons and was later dragged on the road by a motorcycle. A video purportedly related to the incident has also surfaced on social media, which is being widely shared drawing a whole lot of criticism from the netizens.

In the video, it is being claimed that the incident took place in the Shastripuram area of Agra, where the dog was first beaten brutally by the two men and then was dragged on the road. The incident is said to have taken place under the jurisdiction of Sikandra police station area.

The 47 second long video, which is being shared on social media, it can be clearly seen that a man first tied the legs of an injured dog with a rope, while another man was waiting for him on a bike.

The man after tying the legs of the dog sits on the bike holding the rope and starts dragging it on the road. Meanwhile, other dogs chased the bike, appearing to be attempting to save the dog.

The said video drew a massive anger on social media, with animal lovers demanding stringent action against the two men, allegedly involved in animal cruelty.

Sources claim that the local police have taken cognizance of the matter and are taking legal action against the two accused men. 


 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

