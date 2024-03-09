Advertisement

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student was allegedly intoxicated and gang-raped at a party by her friends. As per the allegations, the accused not only gang-raped the victim, but also filmed obscene video of her with an intention to blackmail her in future. She was rescued by her parents in a semi-conscious state from one of the accused’s houses and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that the incident took place on Tuesday, when the victim, a first-year college student, had gone to attend the party with her friends.

Police have arrested four accused

After the confirmation of sexual assault on the victim, a police complaint was filed on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, the Parnasree police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested four accused allegedly involved in the act.

As per the police, the four accused have been sent to police custody till March 18.

The victim, in her statement stated that she was invited to the party thrown by her friends on Tuesday, where her drink was spiked before a sexual assault on her.