Who Is Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria? Escaped Targeted Firing In Gurugram, Controversies and Connections

Gurugram: Rahul Fazilpuria a popular Haryanvi singer narrowly escaped targeted firing near Gurugram on Monday evening. The attack was reportedly planned and attackers fired multiple shots at singer's car near SPR stretch in Gurugram's Badshahpur area. The attackers fled the scene after firing back-to-back bullets.

Fazilpuria is known for his Haryanvi tracks and established in Haryanvi music industry. He has also collaborated with many Bollywood singers and big youtubers. Singer is said to be a close associate of Elvish yada, famous Indian youtuber.

Who Is Rahul Fazilpuria?

Rahul's real name is Rahul Yadav and he hails from Fazilpur village near Gurugram, which inspired his stage name.

Fazilpuria rose to fame with the viral hit “Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull”, a popular song later featured in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons.

Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria

The singer is also Known for blending Haryanvi songs with urban beats, and produced number of tracks like “32 Bore,” “Jimmy Choo,” “Party,” and “Millionaire.”

Rahul often seen flaunting luxury cars and known for flashy lifestyle, making which gives him a flamboyant image in the regional music scene.

Fazilpuria's Controversies and Connections

His name was recently in news in connection with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, in a case involving the alleged use and sale of banned snake venom and live snakes during video shoots.

Rahul Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Gurgaon constituency as a candidate of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), challenging five-time BJP MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

At the time of nomination Fazilpuria declared his total assets or net worth of Rs 2.8 Crore with Rs 16.3Lac of movable assets and Rs 2.6 Crore immovable assets.

Singer Rahul Fazilpuria

The attack on Rahul Yadav aka Rahul Fazilpuria has shocked Haryanvi music industry with Gurugram police investigating all angles.

Rahul was attacked in Gurugram's Badshahpur area on Monday evening. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify the shooters.