Criminal Contempt Plea Filed Against Aniruddhacharya, Ajeet Bharti for Inciting Attack on CJI Gavai
Mission Ambedkar founder urges AG to allow criminal contempt action after threats and a shoe attack target CJI BR Gavai, sparking national outrage and debate.
Suraj Kumar Bauddh, the founder of Mission Ambedkar, has written to the Attorney General of India to request authorization to file a criminal contempt case against two people who are allegedly responsible for encouraging the attempted assault on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.
Alleged Threats by Religious Speaker
Baudhh pointed out in the letter to AG R Venkataramani that a religious speaker named Aniruddhacharya, also known as Aniruddh Ram Tiwari, had threatened the CJI in a video before the October 6 attack for his comments in the Vishnu Idol Case.
On September 21, 2025, a video featuring religious orator Aniruddhacharya alias Aniruddh Ram Tiwari went viral on social media, in which he issued a direct threat against the Chief Justice of India, stating, 'If you want to get your chest ripped open, then let me know.’"
Widely perceived as an invitation to violence against the nation's top judicial authority, this statement was made in response to comments ascribed to the Chief Justice regarding the god Vishnu.
Offensive Content by Another YouTuber
Notably, the CJI had previously explained on September 18 that his remarks were made in light of the fact that the temple was under the ASI's jurisdiction and the Court was unable to grant the petitioner's requested prayer. The letter also claims that another YouTuber, Ajeet Bharati, posted offensive content on his X (previously Twitter) account on the same day that the CJI was the target of an attempted attack.
Threats Against Judiciary Deemed Dangerous
Such remarks, according to Baudhh, are meant to stir hatred toward the justices of the Supreme Court. He emphasized that such conduct was "unprecedented" in the history of the judiciary and that it puts a stop to the courageous performance of judicial duties.
"These statements and actions are aimed at provoking violence against the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India and other judges. The tone and tenor of such public provocation are extremely dangerous, and these posts have gone viral, creating heated debates and escalating tensions. Such behavior is unprecedented in the history of the Supreme Court of India. If such individuals are not brought to justice, the independence of the judiciary and the foundation of our democracy could be placed in peril. No court or judge should be prevented from discharging their duties without fear or favor."
Request to Initiate Criminal Contempt Proceedings
"In light of the above, it is request you to give consent in writing to initiate the proceedings for Criminal Contempt against Aniruddhacharya alias Aniruddh Ram Tiwari and Ajeet Bharati, and necessary proceedings initiated against the guilty parties to uphold the dignity, independence, and safety of our judiciary."
Under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act of 1971, Bauddh has requested the start of criminal contempt proceedings. Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old attorney, tried to toss a sneaker at the CJI yesterday while the court was in session. As the security guards dragged him out, Kishore said that disrespect for Sanatan Dharma would not be accepted. The Delhi Police later released him after the Supreme Court Registrar General decided not to press charges against him.
The attack on the CJI was severely condemned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy, and Mamata Banerjee, among many others, condemned the incident and backed the CJI. The Supreme Court Bar Association, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, and the major bar associations of other High Courts all condemned the Act. The Indian Bar Council suspended the lawyer.
