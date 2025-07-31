Criminals Run Amok In Bihar: 2 Kids Burnt Alive At Their Home In Danapur

Patna: Two children were allegedly burnt alive in their house in Danapur's Nagwa village, located near Patna. The gruesome discovery has left everyone shocked in the village, where the burnt bodies of a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found in their home. The family members of the victims have alleged that someone set the children on fire after killing them, leading to a massive outrage.

According to police, the father of the kids works in the Election Commission. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and further legal action is being taken. The heart-wrenching incident occurred in Danapur on Thursday, leaving the victims' family in grief.

The deceased girl has been identified as Anjali Kumari, and the deceased boy has been identified as Anshul Kumar were discovered in a room of their house. According to the family, two to three men were seen near the house before the children were found dead. The family members are adamant that the children were killed before being set on fire, citing the lack of any effort from the children to escape or open the door.

According to DSP Deepak Kumar of Phulwari Sharif, the children succumbed to severe burns in the fire. "The two children died after being burnt. The father of the kids works in the Election Commission. We are investigating the entire matter," he stated.

The Danapur Police Station, led by DSP Deepak Kumar, is spearheading the investigation into the incident.

Patna City SP West Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that the case is being treated as murder. The police are exploring all possible angles, including the possibility of someone close to the family being involved. A forensic team and dog squad have been engaged to gather evidence and further assist in the investigation.

The victims' father, Lallan Gupta, is demanding justice for his children. "I want to burn them (culprits) alive. The police should catch them today itself," he said, visibly upset and angry. Gupta also raised questions about the police's response, alleging that if the victims were from a more influential family, the investigation would have been more swift and thorough.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot where the bodies were found and protested, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the incident.