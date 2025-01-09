Crowd, Mismanagement: What Led to the Tirupati Temple Stampede?

Vishakhapatnam: At least six devotees died and over 40 were injured after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

What Led to the Tragic Incident at Tirupati?

The incident unfolded around 8 PM when Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials began distributing tokens at various centers, including Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Padmavati Park.

However, the situation soon spiraled out of control. Once the gates were opened, devotees who had been waiting in queues since morning rushed forward in large numbers, leading to severe congestion.

While speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, Chairman of the TTD, BR Naidu, said, "The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding... it is an unfortunate incident... Tomorrow, the CM will tell everything. Today, the complete report will come. A total of six people have died. Some are from Tamil Nadu, and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified."

He also added that when a gate was opened to assist a woman who was feeling unwell, the crowd surged forward all at once, leading to chaos.

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya told reporters, “The situation was peaceful at every counter (for taking tokens for darshan), except one at MGM school... A stampede occurred there... Around 4,000-5,000 people came together at a time... It is really unfortunate... Now, the situation is under control.”

Eyewitnesses blamed the lack of adequate arrangements to manage large crowds, which resulted in the stampede.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over the tragic stampede in Tirupati and said he is closely monitoring the situation. "The incident, caused by a massive crowd surge during token distribution, is deeply disturbing," he said.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Tirupati Stampede