CRPF Gets 'Big Brother' Role in Jammu Anti-Terror Operations; To Deploy 2 Cobra Units, Over 25 Companies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to take a "big brother" role in anti-terror operations in the Jammu region, with a special focus on the hinterland areas along the International Border. Over 25 companies of the CRPF will be deployed across key districts such as Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur to spearhead counter-terror efforts.

Officials have informed Republic World that elite Cobra Commandos will also be deployed in these operational areas. Two units of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) will be deployed in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu. "It will be for the first time that cobra commandos will be deployed in such a large number in Jammu region. They are specially trained for such hostile threats and the situation that has evolved in last couple of years in twin districts of Kathua and Udhampur," sources in CRPF said.

This redeployment will see close coordination between the CRPF, the Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Special Forces of the Indian Army. Reviving tactics used in the early 2000s, the CRPF will also focus on dominating high-altitude terrains to maintain security and actively carry out counter-terror operations.

CRPF begins taking charge in Kathua

Sources have informed Republic World that the decision has been taken at the topmost level and is now in the stage of implementation. "Earlier, after the resurgence of terrorism in Kathua and Udhampur, two Army brigades were moved to Kathua to counter the terrorism spike. But now the strategy has been changed, and it will be the Central Reserve Police Force that will be taking the lead in the operations. The process has been started for the change taking place in these areas," officials said.

Indian Army played a key role; the CRPF occupied the heights

Sources have informed that the decision to deploy the Indian Army as the first responder to the situation was taken as troops of the Army always remain in combat mode, while for CRPF deployment in the area, a detailed action plan was needed, which has been drafted over time and now has entered the execution mode. "The operational readiness of the Indian Army is beyond doubt, and they have proved their mettle in multiple operations carried out over last couple of years in the areas of Udhampur and Kathua. As part of the planning from the top, CRPF will be taking charge of the operations and will be occupying heights so that terrorists don't get the opportunity to find a safe heaven," officials said.

Special Forces, J&K Police to assist CRPF in Operations