CRPF Introduces Online Service For Adopting Retired Sniffer And Assault Dogs From Central Force

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has introduced a first-ever online service allowing civilians to adopt retired sniffer and assault dogs from the paramilitary force. This initiative aims to provide a comfortable second life for these loyal heroes. Baloo, Sweety, Veeru, Moby, Coco, Stroll, and 24 other retired canine soldiers are now available for adoption, offering a chance to provide these loyal heroes with a comfortable second life.

The online service launched by the CRPF has over 30 dogs from four breeds Belgian Shepherd Malinois, German Shepherd, Labrador, and Mudhol Hound are up for adoption. These retired canine soldiers, aged between 8 and 12 years, have been trained in explosive detection, tracking, infantry patrols, and assault.

Adoption Process

According to the information, prospective adopters can visit the CRPF website to view profiles of available dogs, which include essential details such as breed, state, registration number, and health issues. Adopters must fill out an application form outlining their reason for adopting and how they plan to engage the dog.

- Application Requirements: Full name, address, phone number, email address, occupation, and PDFs/photos of 5 valid ID proofs.

- Adoption Intent: Reason for adoption and planned role for the dog.

- Compatibility Meetings: Adopters will be invited to meet their chosen dog at a designated camp to ensure a good fit.

Post-Adoption Care

Adopters are responsible for picking up the dog from its location and providing regular updates, including videos and live calls, to ensure the dog's proper care. The CRPF will conduct periodic checks to ensure the dog's well-being and adjust to its new home.