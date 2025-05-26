CRPF Jawan Arrested For Spying Transferred Out of Pahalgam 6 Days Before Terror Attack

Updated May 26th 2025, 22:14 IST
New Delhi: A shocking revelation has emerged in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where a CRPF jawan arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan was transferred out of the area six days before the attack. Sources indicated that the jawan's transfer may be more than just a coincidence, raising questions about security lapses and insider involvement.
The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists. However, the recent revelation about the CRPF jawan's transfer has added a new layer of difficulty to the investigation.
The CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and sources suggest that he was transferred out of Pahalgam six days before the terror attack. While the exact nature of the jawan's involvement is still unclear, the timing of his transfer has raised eyebrows.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 26th 2025, 22:14 IST