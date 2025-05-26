CRPF Jawan Arrested For Spying Transferred Out of Pahalgam 6 Days Before Terror Attack

New Delhi: A shocking revelation has emerged in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where a CRPF jawan arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan was transferred out of the area six days before the attack. Sources indicated that the jawan's transfer may be more than just a coincidence, raising questions about security lapses and insider involvement.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists. However, the recent revelation about the CRPF jawan's transfer has added a new layer of difficulty to the investigation.