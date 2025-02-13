CRPF Jawan's Deadly Rampage At Camp In Manipur: Kills 2, Injures 8 Before Killing Self

Imphal: In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan opened fire on his colleagues at a camp in Manipur , killing two personnel and injuring eight others before taking his own life. According to initial reports, the attack is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute. The incident occurred on the same day that President's Rule was imposed in Manipur, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state has seen increased security measures, with the Army deployed outside the Kangal Fort in Imphal.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brave personnel," said a CRPF spokesperson. "We are cooperating fully with the police investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and uncover any underlying factors that may have led to the violence," he added.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the motives behind the attack. "We are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of a personal dispute," said a police official.

The Manipur Police, in a post on X, wrote, “In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later, he also committed suicide by using a service weapon. The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF. Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot.”