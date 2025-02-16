‘Passengers Slipped… Fell on Each Other’: CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account

New Delhi Stampede: After the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives due to a massive rush, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, issued a statement addressing the incident.

Speaking to Republic TV, Upadhyay described the situation during the stampede, which occurred yesterday. He explained that at the time, the Magadh Express, heading toward Patna, was stationed at platform number 14, while the Uttar Sampark Kranti, bound for Jammu, was on platform number 15.

He said the stampede occurred as passengers slipped on the stairs and fell on each other: “A passenger heading toward platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, causing several passengers behind him to stumble, leading to this tragic incident.”

However, his statement contradicted eyewitness accounts, which cited train cancellations and platform changes as the reason for the chaos. Upadhyay denied these claims, dismissing them as rumors.

When questioned about the lack of safety measures at the station, he responded, “This is being investigated by a high-level committee. No train was canceled, nor was there any change in platform… The incident is under investigation, so let the committee submit their report and findings. The situation at the platform is normal now. All trains are running as per schedule.”

In contrast, the CPRO’s initial statement on the night of the incident had completely denied the occurrence of a stampede, calling it a mere rumor.