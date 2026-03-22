Massive Drug Bust Along Indo-Myanmar Border: Rs 130 Crore Crystal Meth Seized in Manipur's Moreh

Tengoupal: Security forces in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district successfully intercepted a massive consignment of high-quality synthetic drugs.

During a multi-agency operation, authorities seized approximately 13.4 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine, known as Ice, with an estimated international market value of Rs 130 crore.

The Operation

The recovery was the result of a planned crackdown led by the Tengnoupal District Police, under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tengnoupal.

Following specific intelligence regarding the storage of contraband in the border town of Moreh, a joint task force was assembled to neutralise the threat.

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The operation saw coordination among various security wings, including the Tengnoupal District Police, the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Moreh Police Team.

Raids and Recoveries

The joint team conducted a high-stakes search at a residence in the Chavangphai area, under the jurisdiction of the Moreh Police Station.

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During the thorough search of the premises, the security personnel discovered the 13.4 kg cache of Crystal Meth.

While no further narcotics were found at this second location, the team successfully recovered Rs 2,00,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal drug transactions.

Crystal Methamphetamine is a highly potent and addictive stimulant. Given Moreh’s strategic location on the Indo-Myanmar border, the region has often been exploited by international drug cartels as a transit point for the "Golden Triangle" supply chain.