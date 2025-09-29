CSS Officer Falls From 7th Floor Of Shastri Bhawan In Delhi

New Delhi: An officer in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), on Monday, allegedly attempted to end his life by jumping from the 7th floor of New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan. The officer landed on a vehicle carrying water bottles, leaving him severely injured. The victim official, identified as Deepak Khoda, a Section Officer in the Central Secretariat Service, was immediately shifted to nearby RML Hospital for treatment, where his condition is claimed to be stable.