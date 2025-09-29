Updated 29 September 2025 at 21:24 IST
CSS Officer Falls From 7th Floor Of Shastri Bhawan In Delhi
A CSS officer falls from 7-floor of Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi, sustaining severe injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: An officer in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), on Monday, allegedly attempted to end his life by jumping from the 7th floor of New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan. The officer landed on a vehicle carrying water bottles, leaving him severely injured. The victim official, identified as Deepak Khoda, a Section Officer in the Central Secretariat Service, was immediately shifted to nearby RML Hospital for treatment, where his condition is claimed to be stable.
The hospital sources have confirmed that Deepak Khoda is stable and conscious, but doctors are awaiting the results of a whole-body scan to check for internal bleeding or other hidden injuries.
Meanwhile, the incident has left the other officials and staff members present at Shastri Bhawan shocked.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 21:24 IST