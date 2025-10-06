Curfew Imposed In Cuttack After Violent Clashes Between Police And Protestors

Cuttack: Following recent tensions and clashes involving police and members of an organisation, Police officials reported that a bike rally permission was denied in Cuttack due to potential communal tensions, leading to a clash with police, injuring eight officers. The group was dispersed using force.

A total of 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident. The internet services are suspended. A 36-hour curfew has been imposed.

Police Commissioner Suresh Debadutta Singh stated, "Today, an organisation in Cuttack requested permission to hold a bike rally, but it was denied. This led to a clash with the police. When the police enforced that they would not be allowed to pass through the road, as it could lead to communal tensions. Eight policemen were injured in the stone pelting. These individuals were later dispersed using force."

He clarified that rumours about a death from injuries during a prior stone-pelting incident at a Durga idol immersion were false, with all four injured having minor injuries, three discharged, and one under treatment.

"We have also learned that rumours were being spread that one of the four individuals who were injured in the stone-pelting incident during Durga idol immersion has died. Those who spread these rumours will be arrested. Of the four injured that day, all had minor injuries. Three were discharged the same day. One is being treated. A curfew will be imposed to maintain peace,' he said.

In response to the situation, Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde addressed the media, stating, "Right now, the situation is under control. Unfortunately, some issues arose during the evening. Unfortunately, the crowd went out of control, and there were some injuries on the police side, so we have immediately stopped internet services for 24 hours in the city. The curfew will be imposed immediately. Additional forces have been requisitioned, and we already have around ten companies in place. But we will also be getting around three platoons of force from the Central Armed Forces."

Shinde further appealed for peace, emphasising the city's history of brotherhood. "We request everybody, and we appeal to everybody that Cuttack has always been the city of brotherhood, and let us continue that way. We have also been engaging with the community leaders of various communities over the last two to three days. We have been engaging with them, and we are continuing this engagement, and they have all assured us that this will not happen again. Within the next 24 hours, the situation will be under control. DGP has already ensured that whoever has tried to breach this peace in this peaceful city will not be spared. The internet has been banned for 24 hours, and we think that within 24 hours, we will be able to bring that under control. If not, we are ready to ban it for the next 24 hours also."

Meanwhile, security forces conducted a flag march after tensions flared due to a clash between police and an organisation that was denied permission to hold a bike rally.

The situation is tense in Cuttack as fresh clashes between two groups were reported here on Sunday. This comes following the incident of stone pelting and clash between them during Durga Puja immersion late last night. Police are present at the spot.

Assistant Fire Officer, Sanjeeb Kumar Behera said, "We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire to 8-10 places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation."

Odisha Director-General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said that the situation is under control here.