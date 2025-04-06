Curry, Cuisine & Cricket: PM Modi's 3Cs Formula for India-Sri Lanka Relations

Updated April 6th 2025, 14:16 IST
Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Sri Lanka India’s “twin civilization” during his two-day visit to the island nation on Saturday. PM Modi also mentioned his famous 3Cs formula for establishing a strong and connected relationship between the two nations.
He said, “We are connected by Curry, Cuisine, and Cricket.”
PM Modi said, “Your Excellency, we are twin civilizations. Geologically, we are neighbours. For centuries, we have relied on the same monsoon winds, traded together, and shared languages and religious traditions. Emperor Ashoka sent Arhat Mahendra and Arhat Sanghamitra to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhism.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Sri Lanka’s warm gesture and welcome upon his arrival and appreciated its beauty. He mentioned how Sri Lanka is not just a tourist destination, but also holds deep cultural and religious significance for India. The Prime Minister drew parallels between both countries to send a strong message of unity.
“I always feel joyous when I come to Sri Lanka; I am deeply moved by their warm welcome and love. Sri Lanka is the precious gem of the Indian Ocean. Its natural beauty captivates at first glance, and whatever remains is conquered by the warmth and hospitality of its people,” Modi added.
Published April 6th 2025, 13:47 IST