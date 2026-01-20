Customs Records Largest Diesel Seizure in History: 200 Tons Smuggled Fuel Found Concealed in Cargo Barge MV Tina 4

Customs has announced the largest-ever seizure of smuggled diesel in its history, uncovering nearly 200 tons of illicit fuel concealed aboard a coastal cargo barge. The operation, carried out by the Rummaging & Intelligence wing, marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against maritime smuggling.

The MV Tina 4 Interception

Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted the cargo vessel MV Tina 4, registered under M/s Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd. The barge, designed for legitimate cargo transport, had been misused to conceal diesel inside its water tanks. Investigators discovered that one of the tanks was not part of the vessel’s approved design under the Indian Register of Shipping, suggesting deliberate modification to facilitate smuggling.

Statements from the vessel’s master, engineer, and the shipping line’s representative revealed that the fuel had been sourced from foreign vessels and sold to local coastal boats. The intent, authorities say, was clear- to evade customs duty and profit from the illegal trade. The estimated haul of 180–200 tons makes this the single largest diesel seizure in the history of Indian Customs.

Earlier Crackdowns

This interception comes close on the heels of another major bust earlier this month. Mumbai Customs had cracked a diesel smuggling racket involving 40 tons of fuel valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. That operation, led by the Black Customs department, lasted 72 hours and was conducted in the high seas. Four sailors from Chhattisgarh and a captain from Uran, Maharashtra, were detained for questioning, with investigations still underway.

Advertisement

Pattern of Smuggling Cases

The recent diesel seizures highlight a growing trend of fuel smuggling along India’s western coast. Officials believe organized syndicates are exploiting maritime routes to bypass duties and regulations, posing both economic and security risks.

Customs authorities in Mumbai have also been tackling other forms of smuggling. In October 2025, officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) arrested three passengers in two separate narcotics cases. In one instance, two travellers arriving from Hong Kong were caught with 7.864 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth nearly Rs 7.86 crore. In another, a passenger from Bangkok was found carrying 11.922 kg of the same substance, valued at Rs 11.92 crore. All three were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.