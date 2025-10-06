Cuttack Violence: 36-Hour Curfew Imposed; Odisha Police Tighten Grip, Vows ‘Action Against All Anti-Social Elements’

"Following yesterday's incident, a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, commonly known as a curfew, has been passed by the magistrate. This prohibitory order will be in effect from 10 pm last night until 10 am tomorrow (October 7). We will assess the situation further and take a decision accordingly. But as of today, only emergency services are open. Government offices, schools, and colleges are all open. Hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and petrol pumps will remain open. Other than that, all other commercial establishments will remain closed... The situation is peaceful. People are cooperating with us... We have 60 platoons of state police forces. They are already deployed. Today, we have mobilised more forces; eight companies of paramilitary forces have arrived. Paramilitary forces, such as the Rapid Action Force, BSF, CRPF, and Odisha Swift Action Force, have all been mobilised and deployed at important locations and junctions," Bhola told ANI.